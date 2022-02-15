NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said one person is dead after being shot in a UPS customer center parking lot located at 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike.
Metro officials said the homicide team is on their way to the scene at this time.
No suspect has been identified or taken into custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
