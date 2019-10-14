RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person died in a fatal car accident Saturday in Rutherford County.
According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a report that a car veered off the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into a tree. The driver was trapped inside.
After shutting down the interstate, the driver was removed from the car and LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
