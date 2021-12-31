Metro Police logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Nashville man was killed early Friday morning in a car accident, according to Metro Police.

The driver's Nissan Altima was heading eastbound on Mt. View Road when police believe it left a curve and hit a tree near Baby Ruth Lane.

After the crash, police said a female passenger in the Altima made it out safely. That woman knocked on the doors of a nearby apartment complex seeking help.

When police arrived on the scene, the driver was dead. Police are withholding the man's name until the notification of his family.

