SPENCER, TN (WSMV) - One man was killed Tuesday morning after a ditch collapsed on him while he was making repairs to a broken water line.
The incident occurred on Phifer Mine Road in Van Buren County around 11:45 a.m. Officials say the County Highway Department was making repairs to the road when they accidentally damaged a water line.
A crew from Spencer Utility was called to the scene to make the repair. When one of the men was fixing the broken water line, the ditched collapsed around him, killing him.
Several local fire departments were called to the scene, as well as Putnam County Trench Rescue and Chattanooga Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
