MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Cheatham Co. Deputy has died after a crash on the Montgomery-Cheatham County line.
According to TDOT, the crash happened at around 2:34 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 41A and Oak Plains Road. Highway 41A Eastbound is closed and is expected to be cleared by 5 p.m.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.