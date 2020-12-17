MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Around noon on Thursday, the driver of a road grader accidentally backed over a flagman who was directing traffic, killing him.
Police identified the victim as Nicholas Patrick Oliver. He died at the scene.
Police say that workers with Rollins Excavation were doing shoulder work on Butler Drive when it happened. The road grader was backing up to let out a dump truck when he accidentally backed over the flagman.
No charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.