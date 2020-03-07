NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are in the area of Dr. Martin L. King Blvd. and 12th Ave. investigating a scene.
Police received a call after a witness described hearing a loud bang and finding a person on fire at 1010 Martin Luther King Blvd.
When officers arrived, they were able to use fire extinguishers to extinguish the fire with the assistance of Metro Fire.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene at what police believe is a tent.
News4 will continue to bring you all of the information as it comes in.
