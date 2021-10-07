VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officials with the National Weather Service say one person has died and another was injured after a vehicle was swept off the road Wednesday night in Van Buren County.
The NWS says the car was swept away roughly six miles from Spencer, TN.
There is no word on the condition of the other person in the vehicle.
(0) comments
