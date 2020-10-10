SUMNER COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is reported dead after a boating incident around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Officials with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were dispatched to Old Hickory Lake after reports came in of a possible missing person in relation to the boating incident.
A small jet driven boat was found unoccupied going in circles.
Jeremy Key, 52, of Hendersonville, was identified as the operator of the boat by several witnesses on the lake.
Hendersonville Police and Fire personnel secured the boat which showed indications it had hit a retaining wall.
A Remote Operated Vehicle was deployed into about 12 feet of water where Key's body was discovered.
Divers with Hendersonville Fire recovered the body a short time after.
