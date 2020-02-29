ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One person is reported dead after being struck by a train on Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday to the railroad tracks at 3279 Franklin Limestone Road.
At this time, police are investigating the incident as an accident.
News4 will continue to bring you the updates as they come in.
