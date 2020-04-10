NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Officers are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Joseph Avenue.
The call came out just before 10 p.m. Friday night.
One person is reported dead at the scene according to police.
The scene is still active right now.
News4 has is at the scene and will bring you all the information as it becomes available.
