CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy in the 8000 block of Chestnut Hill Road Saturday night.
The Deputy was shot in the shoulder and taken to U.T. Medical Center.
The suspect barricaded into a vehicle and the Crossville Police S.W.A.T. Team and Crisis Negotiators were deployed to the scene to assist along with Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County EMS and Cumberland County Fire.
Numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect were made before S.W.A.T deployed chemical weapons.
Upon advancement to the vehicle, the suspect was found to be deceased.
At this time, it is not clear whether the suspect died from the exchange of gunfire or the chemical weapons deployed.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on-scene conducting an investigation.
