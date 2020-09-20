CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One of two teens missing from Cumberland County was located and his safe.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kane Meeks was found safe, while authorities continue to search for 17-year-old William Domingo Paiz.
Paiz's parents came home and found him and his clothes missing from his home in Fairfield Glade. He stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Paiz is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 931-484-6176.
