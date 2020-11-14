NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening in North Nashville.
The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and the Homicide Unit was brought to the scene.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
