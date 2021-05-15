NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening in Madison.
Police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Cheyenne Blvd. where an adult was shot.
There is no information at this time on a suspect, but nobody is in custody, according to a police report.
