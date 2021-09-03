NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police with the Madison Precinct are working to investigate an early morning shooting that has left one person in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 4:39 a.m. in the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive.
Three people were inside of an apartment when someone knocked on the door.
One shot was then fired into a window and hit a woman and grazed a man.
The woman struck was taken to Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries.
At this time there is no suspect in custody, according to police.
News4 is going to the scene to gather further information.
