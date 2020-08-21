NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was critically injured after falling about 40 feet from a business on Osage Street.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition after falling nearly 40 feet at Dicaperl Minerals Corporation.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
