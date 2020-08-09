NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is being charged with Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication after she struck and killed a 9-year-old with her vehicle and injured another 7-year-old at the same time.
Police are investigating the scene in the Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike.
The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and News4 will bring you more details as they are made available.
