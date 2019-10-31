HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police have arrested one man and are searching for two others after a series of vehicle burglaries and the theft of at least two vehicles.
Investigators say 19-year-old Allen Staes was located and arrested on Tuesday. Police are still searching for 18-year-old Oronde Hardin and another unknown suspect.
The investigation uncovered that the three were responsible for stealing a vehicle from Nashville before coming to Hendersonville to steal another vehicle and commit numerous vehicle burglaries. Staes was spotted in one of the stolen vehicles by Hendersonville officers and was stopped by Metro Police in Davidson County.
If you have any information on the case as well as the whereabouts of Hardin and the identity and whereabouts of the third suspect, you're asked to contact Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.
