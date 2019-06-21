CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested and another is on the loose after stealing from a Habitat for Humanity store.
According to police, the two men made several trips to the Habitat for Humanity store on Madison Street to steal items between June 7 and 8.
Surveillance video shows the men loading windows, doors and other items into the bed of a truck.
Detectives were able to locate the stolen property for sale on the internet. Anonymous tips also lead police to the truck's location where some of the stolen items were stored.
The men were identified as 52-year-old Bobby Dean Heggie and 22-year-old Patrick Sanchez.
Heggie was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday for theft with a $20,000 bond. Police are still searching for Sanchez who has an outstanding warrant for theft.
Both men have previous criminal histories.
If you see Sanchez, you are asked to call 911.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Pew at 931-648-0656 ext. 5365 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
