LEWISBURG, TN. (WSMV) - A Lewisburg man is in police custody after an armed standoff with law enforcement Tuesday night.
Police say Eric Parker was firing shots in the parking lot of the Summit Apartments complex on Franklin Avenue in Lewisburg.
Police say Parker fired shots at officers arriving on the scene and was yelling "Black Lives Matter" and "George Floyd."
Parker was eventually taken into custody after a struggle.
One officer injured his hand in the incident but was treated and released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.