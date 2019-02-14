NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say that one man was arrested at BNA on Wednesday after drug dogs smelled marijuana in two checked bags.
According to police, Siddarius Marchello Heard landed in Nashville from Oakland around 8p.m.
Authorities say a narcotics detection K9 smelled marijuana in two of Heard's bags, so police followed Heard through the C concourse of the airport.
According to the affidavit, police caught up with Heard near the food court and asked to search his bags. Heard agreed, and police found 227 sealed baggies of edible TCH gummies inside his bags.
Police say Heard was heading to Atlanta and had multiple drug charges from Georgia.
According to police, Heard was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
