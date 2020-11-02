MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing another while inside his home in Clarksville on Monday morning.
Officials say the shooting happened at 41-year-old Adrian Killebrew's home on Ladd Drive at 3:15 a.m. Several shots were fired at the residence while he was inside.
Killebrew was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Officers have charged Damarius Johnson with criminal homicide. He is currently at the Montgomery County Jail.
The motive behind the shooting has not been identified.
