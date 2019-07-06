HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested one adult and five juveniles Saturday in connection with a carjacking.
According to police, officers came into contact with a gray Chevrolet Equinox that nearly collided with a Hendersonville Patrol vehicle. Police attempted to stop it, but were unsuccessful. The Equinox fled the area before striking another vehicle and wrecking at the dead end of Centerpoint South.
Police then took one adult and five juveniles into custody; the adult has been identified as 18-year-old Gary Gleaves of Clarksville. A juvenile was also a Clarksville resident and the rest were all residents of Nashville.
Police also found a loaded gun with ammunition inside the vehicle and on the juvenile driver.
Shortly after the incident, officers learned the vehicle had previously been taken during a carjacking at around 11 p.m. Friday from the 900 block of Gallatin Avenue in Nashville. Hendersonville Police contacted Metro Police who participated in the remainder of the investigation.
The six individuals were charged with the following:
- Gary Gleaves - Possession of stolen property
- 17-year-old driver - Possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, vandalism and curfew
- 17-year-old passenger - Possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon and curfew
- 17-year-old passenger - Possession of stolen property and curfew
- 16-year-old passenger - Possession of stolen property and curfew
- 16-year-old passenger - Possession of stolen property and curfew
Metro Police is continuing its investigation and looking for charges as appropriate.
The juveniles were remanded to the custody of Sumner County Detention and Gleaves was transported to the Sumner County Jail.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Malach with the Hendersonville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stopper at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
