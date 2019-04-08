NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer blocked the on-ramp from Interstate 40 onto Interstate 65 southbound south of downtown on Monday afternoon.
According to TDOT, the incident occurred around 1:14 p.m. and was expected to be clear in about an hour. The scene began to clear shortly before 3 p.m. when they managed to bring the truck upright so they can move it to the shoulder. One lane of the on-ramp was reopened shortly before 3:30 p.m.
The driver is expected to be okay. He spoke to News4 and said he's lucky the truck didn't burst into flames. He was hauling rotors to Alabama and negotiating the turn when a pickup truck cut him off, he overcorrected and lost control of the truck.
Traffic delays are still expected in the area during rush hour.
