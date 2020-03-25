This is the first day Franklin's under a 'Stay at Home' order, meaning people can only get out for things related to their health and safety. This is presenting big challenges for some small businesses.
The GRAYS on Main sign in downtown Franklin is something familiar in unfamiliar times. The downtown area was strangely quiet for long stretches Wednesday morning, a major contrast to the bustle usually happening along the shops and restaurants.
"We will make it!" said Joni Cole, a voice giving strength in the middle of so many feeling uncertainty.
Cole and her husband run GRAYS and the neighboring O' Be Joyful.
"Everyone is still on our payroll," said Cole. "We will take care of them."
Changing up her restaurant concepts, her businesses started curbside and delivery services Wednesday. Her crew ran orders of chicken fried goodness to cars waiting outside.
"I'm gonna pick up a couple burgers," smiled one customer, leaning out a car window.
"Joni hooked me up with a shrimp gumbo," added another customer.
"We are doing all the protocol as far as Covid-19 is concerned," Cole continued. "I have less than ten people in my building right now, and we're all spread out in stations."
Cole and other businesses of downtown Franklin are having to adapt and adapt fast. She said she's so grateful for the customers pulling up, helping the idea to work.
"Even before the Coronavirus hit, we were all in this together," said Cole.
"We need to support everyone we can," said a customer.
"We've decided to keep our sign on 24/7, so now that we have it on, we're going to keep it on until this is all over," said Cole. "Our sign will be a beacon to people, there is hope."
