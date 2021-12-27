NASHVILLE - Madeline Flemming and Bronson Lee spent the Christmas holiday isolated after contracting the Covid-19 virus last week. They are among the several who spent the holidays battling symptoms from the COVID-19 Omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country.

"I was at work, and I started developing a little cough and a little bit of an uneasy feeling, abdomen pain, all common signs of the virus," Bronson Lee said.

Spending the holidays ill was not a part of Madeline Fleming and her boyfriend Bronson Lee's plan this Christmas.

"I didn't start feeling symptoms until around Christmas Eve, but I really didn't get hit hard with symptoms until yesterday," Fleming said.

Both tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"When he started experiencing symptoms and tested positive, I was like it's only a matter of time and so that day my throat started hurting at first I felt it all the way to my ears. We didn't lose like our sense of taste and smell, and we really had like the flu-like symptoms so like chest pains, coughing, high fever, my fever didn't hit a 100 but I had a fever around 99.9," said Fleming.

After two days of feeling sick, Bronson says he's now feeling better, but Madeline still has symptoms.

"My head hurts. I had a migraine most of the day. And I just kind of just laid in bed. And my chest really hurt. But I didn't have the high fever, I wasn't having labored breathing or anything like that," said Fleming.

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than 2200 cases in Davidson County over the last seven days which is up 136 percent.

Health experts encourage those who are infected to isolate and monitor their symptoms. The CDC just announced cutting the isolation times for people who test positive for the virus along with the quarantine time for those who have come in close contact with an infected individual. People with the virus and those exposed can now leave isolation or quarantine after five days. That's down from 10 days.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine.

Madeline and Bronson both are fully vaccinated and had plans to get the booster, but unfortunately contracted the virus beforehand. Their advice to others is to get the vaccine, and if you can, get tested if you're feeling sick.

"I would say if you're feeling sick at all just go get a test, because it's different though we're vaccinated I mean we still both got it and we know vaccines aren't 100 percent, but I do believe having the vaccine helped with our symptoms," Fleming said.