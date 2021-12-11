Virus Outbreak-Omicron Pfizer

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Shelby County Health Department reported two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the county Saturday.

“We did expect the Omicron variant to appear in Tennessee, as it has in 19 other states,” Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Director said in a statement. “Shelby County has excellent COVID-19 testing capacity, with several local laboratories which perform viral DNA sequencing as a part of routine surveillance. For that reason, our laboratories were able to identify the tell-tale DNA signature of this new variant. These results indicate the variant may already be spreading in Shelby County and possibly elsewhere in the state.”

Shelby County Health Department recommends that everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Anyone and fully vaccinated individuals should receive a “booster” dose of vaccine if at least six months after their second dose. 

To locate a vaccination site near you, visit Vaccines.gov 

