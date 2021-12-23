NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Health officials are warning people ahead of holiday travel of the rapid spread of Omicron across the state.
In Nashville, there has been a steady increase in testing site lines as people try to ensure their safety along with others before gatherings.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, says it is still important for people to get vaccinated because while symptoms are primarily the same, they may be a little more mild with no effect on your taste or smell.
Those unvaccinated are still at higher risks of seeing noticeable symptoms.
"We’re estimating that about 80 percent of our cases now are Omicron and that number is growing and so we essentially have one monoclonal antibody that will work against omicron," said Piercey. "And if that weren’t enough bad news, the next piece of bad news is that supply is extraordinarily limited."
The state will get around 2,200 doses of Monoclona antibodies a week, but Dr. Piercey says they have only gotten about 810 doses, and most likely will not see another shipment until the first week or second week of January.
