NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, former NFL long snapper Andrew East created a GoFundMe at 9:00AM Tuesday to raise money for those affected by the tornado in Tennessee.
The fundraiser says, "This fund is to help the individuals and families affected by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Nashville TN on March 3, 2020. There have been 19 casualties, dozens of homes destroyed, and hundreds of others affected. This fund is to help get those affected back on their feet as soon as possible. All funds are expected to go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee,".
Johnson and East have a goal of $50,000.
As of this writing, the fundraiser is about 5 hours old, and has already raised over $11,000.
