NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A popular Tennessee Distillery has been deemed the most visited distillery in the world.
When you think about where the most popular distilleries are, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail may come to mind. However, the most visited one in the world is right here in Tennessee.
Ole Smoky Distillery saw more than 5.7 million visitors last year. That’s bigger than all distilleries in Scotland and Kentucky combined, in terms of foot traffic.
Ole Smoky’s 'The Holler' in Gatlinburg welcomed 2.6 million visitors in 2021 and ‘The Barrelhouse’ in Gatlinburg welcomed 1.1 million guests, Pigeon Forge’s distillery ‘The Barn’ welcomed 1.3 million visitors, and Nashville’s ‘6th & Peabody’ welcomed 700,000 visitors in 2021.
The distillery crafts both moonshine and whiskies and features tastings for visitors every day of the week, making it a must-see destination for tourists and locals.
“One thing we’re proud about in our Nashville location is we get a good mix of locals along with tourists,” says Adam Warren, the Managing Director & General Council for Ole Smoky. “As our guests come in, they feel welcomed. It’s an experience and whether you’ve had it or not, you’re going to leave and remember being here.”
Between the 5.7 million visitors, there’s no doubt a lot of moonshine was tasted. So just how many flavors are there? According to Warren— hundreds!
“We have rotating bases, so anytime you come in, you’re going to see something you’ve never seen before, along with your favorites like Apple Pie and Salted Caramel,” says Warren. “Moonshine is a canvas that fills everybody’s tastebuds. I challenge anybody to come in here and they’ll find something they like.
At the 6th and Peabody location, you can pay $10 to taste seven different moonshine flavors and a beer. You’ll also get a voucher that you can use toward purchases in their retail shop.
