Ole Smoky Distillery makes hand sanitizer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local distillery is making hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Ole Smoky Distillery is selling bottles in the following sizes:
- 50ml jars
- 6 packs
- 48 packs
- 5-gallon buckets
If you order moonshine or whiskey on their website, you'll get a free jar of the hand sanitizer.
If you don't order the alcohol, you can just order the sanitizer or pick it up at their location on 6th Avenue North.
For more information or to order, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.