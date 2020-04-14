Ole Smoky Distillery makes hand sanitizer

Ole Smoky Distillery has been producing hand sanitizer for the past two weeks.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local distillery is making hand sanitizer to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Ole Smoky Distillery is selling bottles in the following sizes: 

  • 50ml jars
  • 6 packs
  • 48 packs 
  • 5-gallon buckets

If you order moonshine or whiskey on their website, you'll get a free jar of the hand sanitizer.

If you don't order the alcohol, you can just order the sanitizer or pick it up at their location on 6th Avenue North.

For more information or to order, click here.

