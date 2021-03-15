A vacant department store building could soon be home to a lavish new living space in Nashville. There have been talks about what to do with the old Stein Mart building on White Bridge Pike. News4’s Melanie Layden explains those plans in tonight’s Growing Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The vacant Stein Mart on White Bridge is to become a seven-story apartment complex.

The lavish new living space has submitted its proposal to the Metro Planning Department, which, if approved, would turn the shopping center space into over 300 new apartment units for residents.

Earlier this year, a request was made to the city to rezone the land of the old Stein Mart building in West Nashville’s Lion Heads Village. It would mean the building sandwiched between Target and the new Trader Joe’s would be torn down, and go from a shopping center to a multi-use development with living space.

The new building would take up more space, and cut into the parking spaces that are currently there.

The proposal also includes the Richland Creek Greenway expanding to the front of the property, which would end the trail right in front of Target.

The proposal still has to be approved by the Metro Planning Department before heading to its next step. It could take several months before construction could even begin.

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City.

