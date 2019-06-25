SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WSMV) - Retailer Old Navy is set to celebrate the nation's birthday reminding Americans that "we are one nation, indivisible, not defined by the current labels of 'red' and 'blue.'"
For the first time in the company's 25-year history, the brand will be promoting a 'Purple 4th of July,' described as what would happen when the flag's emblematic colors of red, white and blue come together.
#belonginglookslike e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e pic.twitter.com/ie4dEkOttC— Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) June 10, 2019
"The Purple 4th of July is a salute to what unites us, and a chance to celebrate inclusion with liberty and fun for all, because belonging has never been a trend at Old Navy," said a company spokesperson.
In its founding year, Old Navy introduced a yearly tradition around July 4 in its flag tees. The company says this latest promotion is to promote belonging and to open the door for everyone regardless of age, background, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.
“One thing is certain, we will never stop believing that Old Navy can be a place where customers and communities feel a sense of belonging -- and do our best to make that so,” said Old Navy President & CEO Sonia Syngal. “Our doors are open for everyone, and also open for ideas, open for love, open for differences, open for dialogue, and open for change.”
To kick off the Purple 4th, Old Navy is introducing a special edition purple flag tee that will be sold online. Old Navy will also turn its logo purple through July 4. The company also plans to donate $25,000 to the Open to All campaign for anti-discrimination business practices.
