MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Old Nashville Highway in Rutherford County is closed due to a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.
The closure of Old Nashville Highway is near the Stones River National Battlefield, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that one person is dead in the single-car crash. The name and age of the person was not released by authorities.
Drivers are being told to use caution when approaching the area and to expect delays. The sheriff's office said drivers should use Northwest Broad Street as a detour. To stay ahead of delays, click here.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by THP.
News 4 is working to get updates on this breaking news story on air and online.
