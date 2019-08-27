NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Chinese restaurant in Old Hickory was closed temporarily Tuesday by the Metro health Department after a video showed employees washing kitchen utensils in a nearby lake.
A video taken on Tuesday morning and posted to social media showed restaurant employees washing cooking utensils in Old Hickory Lake. The man who took the video, Lance Glover, said he recorded the incident around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The video showed people cleaning what appears to be a fire grate in Old Hickory Lake. Glover's video then shows the employees returning with the equipment to the restaurant.
The Metro Health Department shut down No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, located 1435 Robinson Rd., after inspectors visited the restaurant.
According to Victor Oguntimehin, the health inspector, the restaurant operators initially denied they washed items in the lake. The restaurant admitted to washing the utensils in the lake after Oguntimehin showed them Glover's video.
Mary Capps, who fishes on Old Hickory Lake, told News 4 she has seen the employees cleaning "greasy grates" almost every morning.
Mark Wray, who knows the restaurant's owners, said they are hard-working, honest immigrants who have been wrongfully vilified.
The restaurant was allowed to reopen around 6:30 p.m. after the inspector completed a follow-up evaluation and found that the restaurant met all health requirements.
To check restaurant inspection scores for restaurants across the state, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.