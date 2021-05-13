NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nashville District said the Laguardo beach of Old Hickory Lake has been immediately closed due to high levels of E.coli in the water.
The recreation area on land is still open for public use and boat launching. The USACE added that no other beaches at the Old Hickory Lake have been affected by the intestinal bacteria.
Signs and caution tape have been installed so the public can identify the areas where they are not allowed to swim.
USACE said it is continuing to test the Laguardo beach swimming areas and monitor them until water conditions return to healthy levels. They suspect that high water levels and an high concentration of geese are to blame.
USACE is asking anyone with questions about the closure to call the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846.
