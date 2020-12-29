NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People staying at a Nashville motel on Old Hickory Boulevard had to be evacuated overnight because of a fire.
The Nashville Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire on the 5700 block of Old Hickory Boulevard, and that residents have been moved to a nearby motel.
Crews are working the scene of a motel fire at 5700 Old Hickory Blvd. The affected building is being evacuated and those displaced are being offered temporary housing at a neighboring motel. No injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/nOPRO3GA85— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 29, 2020
News4 is working to determine how many people were displaced and how the fire started.
Stay with News4 for updates.
