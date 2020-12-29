NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People staying at a Nashville motel on Old Hickory Boulevard had to be evacuated overnight because of a fire. 

The Nashville Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire on the 5700 block of Old Hickory Boulevard, and that residents have been moved to a nearby motel. 

News4 is working to determine how many people were displaced and how the fire started. 

Stay with News4 for updates. 

