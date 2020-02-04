WHITES CREEK, TN (WSMV) - First responders have blocked off Old Hickory Boulevard near I-24 in Whites Creek due to a structure fire.
Crews were called to the reported fire around 2:50 a.m. early Tuesday. Officials have not yet confirmed what type of building is on fire.
According to Metro Nashville Dispatch, more units are actively responding to the scene.
News4 has a crew at the scene waiting for more information.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
