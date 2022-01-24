SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A man is behind bars in connection to the death of 22-year-old Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett. 27-year-old James Conn was arrested in Smyrna Monday after a standoff lasted several hours at a house on Odom Court. People who knew Puckett told News4 that she was successful, sweet and amazing. They said they are struggling to wrap their heads around why this happened.

Shalimar Young said she is reflecting on her time at Coopertown Middle School with an old friend.

"She was the one who made my middle school experience probably the best school experience I ever had," Young said.

Young said she had a hard time in school, but a classmate by the name of Savanna Puckett introduced herself and showed her around.

"A lot of people became my friend because of her," Young said.

Young said she was devastated to learn that her old friend, who became Deputy Savanna Puckett with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, was killed Sunday night.

"I broke down upset on the phone with my wife," Young said. "I was in shock."

TBI said when Puckett did not show up for work Sunday, the sheriff's office sent a deputy to her home on Highway 41. It was engulfed in flames and Puckett was found dead inside with a gunshot wound.

"She tried to make a difference, and this is what happens," Young said.

Monday night, TBI said 27-year-old James Conn is responsible for Puckett's death. Conn, who TBI describes as Puckett's acquaintance, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. This comes after law enforcement arrived at Conn's home Monday morning with a search warrant which led to an hours-long standoff.

"A lot of us are definitely hurt by it," Young said.

Young said while she and Puckett grew apart, she and other childhood friends still remember Puckett for her kindness. "This will leave a missing piece in a lot of our hearts for a long time to come," Young said.

Conn is being held without bond at the Robertson County Jail.