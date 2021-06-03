Old Crow Medicine Show's frontman performs for MNPS music students

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor is using music to inspire the next generation of musicians.
Wednesday morning, Secor made a stop at John Overton High School and Nashville School of the Arts.
The artist had the opportunity to speak with MNPS’s orchestra and band students during their summer clinics.
Along with a performance, he gave students insights into his life and the creative start to his career. Many students walked away with new knowledge and inspiration.
“What I do is get in front of kids and remind them that the Nashville music community cares about them and wants to spur them on and help them succeed and grow,” said Ketch Secor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.