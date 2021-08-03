NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's not quite a pig, and not quite a deer, but one thing is certain, this newborn babirusa piglet is adorable.
The Nashville Zoo announced the healthy birth of a baby babirusa born on July 21, 2021.
The piglet continues to bond with their mother (Tinsel) before the pair make their debut later in the month of August. The piglet's name will be announced once the sex is determined at its neonatal exam.
The Nashville Zoo said Tinsel spent her entire day before giving birth rooting around and preparing her space for the baby on the way.
"She was wallowing in the mud repetitively throughout the day," said Lead Hoofstock Keeper, Nikole Edmunds. "And was building herself a nest."
Tinsel has had other births at previous zoos and is a mother once again. The baby piglet is the first to be born at the Nashville Zoo and brings the total number in their care to 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.