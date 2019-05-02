BELLVILLE, OH (WSMV) - An Ohio student is barred from attending his prom after a sign he used during his "proposal" used racist language.
TV station WJW reports that the Clear Fork Valley Local School District decided the student would not be attending once they saw the picture shared on social media.
The sign states "If I was black I'd be picking cotton but I'm white so I'm picking u for prom."
The student isn't being identified and was seen in the photo holding the sign with his prom date. The girl pictured was not a student in the district, and the promposal happened off school grounds.
Superintendent of schools Janice Wyckoff called the sign "awful".
"Kids need to understand, when you're celebrating things it doesn't give you a pass on using inappropriate racial slurs," Wyckoff told WJW.
Wyckoff called the decision to keep the student from prom a "teachable moment" and said she believed the sign was the "bad decision" of one student and not a group.
It is unclear if the student will face any additional disciplinary measures.
