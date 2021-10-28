NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is a fight that has lasted for years in Bellevue. The issue surrounds a former quarry turned lake, and whether it will be turned into a landfill. Neighbors had a big win Thursday night against the property owner.

One of the property owners said he wants to drain the former quarry and fill it only with clean rocks and dirt. He said it would turn the nuisance property into something useful. Those against it said there are currently barriers keeping the property owners from doing that, but the neighbors said property owners have gone to state legislators trying to get a bill passed to nullify those regulations.

Neighbors said they love their peaceful neighborhood, but they are afraid that may be threated by the people who own Hutton Lake nearby. “I can’t even believe this is even being considered,” neighbor Jim Leach said.

One of the property owners of the quarry, Crom Carmichael, said he wants to drain and slowly fill the 120-foot deep lake with rock and dirt over more than a decade. “When it is restored back to original condition, we want to support a parking lot for example,” Carmichael said.

Neighbors worry about truck traffic, noise and environmental issues. “There’s going to be tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of trucks dumping there,” Leach said.

Dozens of neighbors showed up in red Thursday to the metro planning commission meeting to support a proposal by councilman Dave Rosenberg that would rezone the property to specifically prohibit landfills. Things got tense as Carmichael argued everything would be done the right way, but the community did not buy it. “It is in our interest that the only thing that goes in there is clean rock and dirt,” Carmichael said. “He said that he is going to do things before, and he has backtracked on all it it,” Rosenberg responded. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Thursday night, the commission approved the rezoning application, but Carmichael said he is not giving up. “Oh, we will fight this,” Carmichael said.

The commission said its decision was driven by the health and safety concerns of the community. The quarry is near Harpeth River and the veterans cemetery. They also said they were troubled by the property owners going around local ordinance and getting state legislators involved. This will be back in Metro council Tuesday for a public hearing.