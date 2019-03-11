NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Buena Vista on Sunday.
Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell posted a video of the fire in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
He said the neighborhood was in the process of saving the home.
O'Connell said the home previously belonged to Temore Willis.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Some tragedy of the built environment in Historic Buena Vista, where the legendary Temore Willis’s house, which the neighborhood was on the verge of saving, has been badly damaged by fire this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZJI2OEsk3k— Freddie O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) March 11, 2019
