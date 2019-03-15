NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials are warning basketball fans about counterfeit tickets as the SEC men's basketball tournament continues this weekend at Bridgestone Arena.
Tickets for all the weekend games are sold out, which is prompting many fans to find tickets through resale.
Here are a couple tips to avoid getting scammed:
- Look for the authentic SEC holographic foil on the ticket - within the foil, there should be several SEC circle logos
- The words "Southeastern Conference" should appear and disappear when the ticket is rotated
- Bridgestone Arena will not be accepting any PDF print-at-home tickets
- Pay attention to the texture of the ticket
Fans can stop by the ticket validation window at the main box office starting at 10 a.m. each day. This is the only place where a ticket can be authenticated.
Session 4 began at noon Friday. Session 5 will start at 6 p.m. Friday. Semifinals will tip off at noon Saturday. The champions starts at noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.