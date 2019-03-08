NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials are warning horse owners about how to prevent the equine influenza virus from spreading in Tennessee.
Several horses returning from out-of-state events have recently contracted the highly contagious illness, according to the TN Department of Agriculture.
Experts say the virus is spread by contaminated stable equipment and from horses coughing.
Some of the symptoms include fever, nasal discharge, cough, loss of appetite and weakness.
Interim State Veterinarian Dr. Doug Balthaser said two of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus are to maintain hygiene procedures with stable equipment and to vaccinate horses.
Here are some other preventative measures:
- Isolate newly introduced horses or horses returning from events for two weeks
- For events or stables, restrict entry to healthy horses only
- Don’t share equipment or supplies between horses, especially if one spikes a fever, has nasal discharge or is coughing.
