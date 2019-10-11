NASHVILLE (WSMV) - State officials are warning parents to be on the lookout for a dangerous trend involving young people.
They're calling it the "Fire Challenge" and it could have tragic consequences.
A quick search on YouTube with the words "Fire Challenge" will pull up pages of videos, people who caught themselves on fire as part of a dare.
A person taking part douses him or herself in a flammable liquid and ignites the liquid.
The stunt often lands people in the hospital.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office is warning adults and children to keep an eye out.
"We want young adults and teens to understand that while they may see it on their phone they may hear about it and it may sound fun or funny but it's anything but," said Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
In addition to the obvious risks, authorities say this dangerous activity could also be considered criminal and could lead to charges by police.
"This is monumentally stupid, I don't want to make light of it. If anybody knowingly does this they're making a choice that has severe consequences down the road and severe consequences for everyone involved," said Walters.
Officials are urging parents to watch their children carefully, reminding them to keep flammable liquids, matches, and lighters out of reach.
