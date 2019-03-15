Mt. Juliet Police are slamming a Facebook post they say had "unsubstantiated claims" after getting hundreds of shares Friday.
A mom shared the post showing a picture of a woman and a license plate. The mom says the woman approached her daughter and friends at a Mt. Juliet shopping plaza and was offering to buy them gifts. The post was taken down Friday night.
Mt. Juliet Police later posted this to Facebook:
Attorney Larry Roberts with Roberts, Thornton, and Pence law firm in Nashville warns about what you post to social media.
“Can you be sued… yes you can. Can someone recovered from you? Maybe, maybe not, but you can spend several thousands dollars defending it even without any basis," said Roberts.
Roberts says possible grounds for suing are spreading false information or libel, though he says these cases can be difficult to win. He stresses that have you have to prove damages.
“Say that my employer saw this and told me that although I had been a good employee, because of this he didn’t want me around anymore or he denied me a promotion," said Roberts.
Eura Shin and Logan Nofsinger of Nashville say they've seen similar posts on social media.
“I can definitely understand that there are consequences with posting things, especially accusatory things on social media," said Shin.
She and Nofsinger say they watch what they post online. Roberts says bottom line, make sure it's true before posting.
