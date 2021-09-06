SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - This holiday weekend in Rutherford county, crews recovered the body of a Smyrna man who drowned trying to save his 6-year-old daughter after a jet ski accident. Rescuers recovered the body of 40-year-old Jose Alatorre, who was riding a jet ski with his 6-year-old child when both fell off the ski into Percy Priest Lake.
Alatorre was able to tread water long enough so his child could stay above water. Kayakers nearby were able to come get the child. A nearby boat tried to find Alatorre, but he had already gone under the water and never resurfaced.
Officials like Lt. Phillip Nichols with the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Special Operations team warn of the importance of water safety, no matter the time of year. “Just use your safety equipment. Know the body of water you're on. Piercy Priest can be very dangerous because there are a lot of shallow areas aren't marked...know the body of water that you're on and use a good GPS if you have it, and jet ski's try to drive as safe as possible.”
Lt. Nichols also warns any time you are out on the water, to make sure you have a life jacket on, no matter how good of a swimmer you think you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.